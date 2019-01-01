Real Madrid captain Ramos set for up to three weeks out

The Spain international is likely to miss games against Leganes, Athletic Bilbao and Getafe after the club confirmed his latest injury

club captain Sergio Ramos has suffered an injury to his left calf muscle, the club officially confirmed on Friday.

The defender has managed 39 appearances for Los Blancos this season, during a campaign which has also seen him score 10 goals for the club.

However, despite his efforts, Real Madrid have suffered a dismal season having already been eliminated from both the and .

They are also out of this season's title race with the club currently on 60 points in third position, with 13 points separating them from leaders with just seven games left to play.

Zinedine Zidane's side will now have to play their upcoming fixtures without their club captain as he looks to overcome an issue with his left calf muscle.

Madrid confirmed on Friday that Ramos has "a grade one injury in the left soleus" but they also gave no timetable for his return.

The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Madrid's 2-1 defeat to on April 3 before sitting out of their 2-1 win over three days later.

He's now expected to be out for up to three weeks, which would rule him out clashes against and Athletic Bilbao as well as and potentially .

Calf issues aren't uncommon for Ramos, with the defender have missed a stint during January 2018 with a similar problem.

However, this is set to be his first absence from the squad due to injury this season.

The international previously sat out the club's fixtures against , and a Champions League tie against due to suspension.

While their final objective of securing Champions League football doesn't currently look under threat with Madrid currently holding an11-point gap over fifth-place , it doesn't bode well for a strong end to the season.

Zidane's men are just two points behind rivals in second, and pride remains at stake between the two sides as to who will finish the highest.

Diego Simeone's men finished above Real last year, and Zidane will be hopeful of gaining revenge this season.