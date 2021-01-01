Real Madrid and Arsenal target Kounde admits he could leave Sevilla this summer

The French defender is reported to be valued at around €70 million by the Spanish side

Jules Kounde has said he could leave Sevilla this summer.

The defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United among other top clubs in recent months.

The 22-year-old, who is rumoured to cost around €70 million (£60m/$85m), hopes to join a team capable of competing for major trophies.

What has been said?

"I may have to change clubs this summer. I have not decided anything," the France international said.

"My goal is, one day, to evolve into a great club to always try to progress, win trophies. To be able to start the season each year by telling yourself that the goal is win a particular trophy. I might have to move, but that’s not relevant today.”

On when he noticed he was becoming a major prospect, Kounde added: "I would say that perhaps when I arrived at Sevilla and started playing more and more, also with the arrival of the Champions League. It has always been something in my head. I have always believed in it, I have always worked for it. To have it.

"That objective in the sights meant that I was able to have the performances I did at Sevilla. Also thanks to this club that helped me a lot and my team-mates who always pushed me."

How has Kounde performed at Sevilla?

Kounde joined the Spanish club from Bordeaux in 2019.

He featured 49 times in all competitions in 2020-21, missing just five matches over the course of the campaign as they finished fourth in La Liga.

The centre-back's team-mate Diego Carlos has backed him to excel at one of Europe's top teams .

