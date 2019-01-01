Rayo Vallecano loan Guinea’s Lass Bangoura to Vancouver Whitecaps

The Guinea international will turn out for the Major League Soccer outfit for the entire 2019 season after struggling to break into Míchel’s squad

Alhassane ‘Lass’ Bangoura has completed a one-year loan move from Rayo Vallecano to Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Caps announced the signing of the Guinean winger with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Bangoura found playing time limited in the Spanish top-flight this season, making just an appearance for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-2 Copa del Rey draw against Leganes back in October.

His signing, still subjected to work permit and medical examination comes as reinforcement for the BC Place outfit who ended the 2018 MLS season as the 14th-best team.

And Vancouver Whitecaps manager Marc Dos Santos is thrilled with the experience the former Reims player will bring to his squad.

Article continues below

“Lass has the characteristics we look for in a winger,” Dos Santos told club website.

“He’s explosive, good in one-vs-one situations, and he’s been exposed to a lot of different scenarios in Spain, France, and with his national team. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club.”

After developing through the ranks of Etoile de Guinee at a tender age, Bangoura joined Rayo Vallecano as a youth player in 2010 and went on to play for Granada, Reims, and Almeria on loan at different times over the past years.