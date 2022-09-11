When transfer talks go wrong! Rayo Vallecano chief claims he was headbutted by agent during De Tomas negotiations

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has claimed he was headbutted by Raul de Tomas' agent during recent transfer negotiations.

Rayo held RDT talks with Espanyol

President says he was assaulted

Striker's future remains unclear

WHAT HAPPENED? Rayo undertook negotiations with Ivan Garcia, the agent of De Tomas, regarding a move for the Espanyol striker in the summer transfer window. Club president Presa has claimed he was attacked and hospitalised during the meeting. Rayo have since issued a statement confirming that Presa has made a formal complaint against Garcia.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a completely unexpected headbutt," Presa told COPE while appearing with a bandage over his nose. "It was the action of criminal, a very cowardly action and a very sh*tty action. Because if he gives me a warning, then we fight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Tomas was heavily linked with an exit from Espanyol in the summer transfer window, and Manchester United were even reported to be interested in the former Real Madrid man. However, a move failed to materialise before the window closed and De Tomas remains at Espanyol for now.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Garcia is charged by police following Presa's accusations. For De Tomas, meanwhile, a move in January is not off the table, with Rayo continuing to be linked with him. We just hope talks go a little smoother next time!