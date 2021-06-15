Rashford responds to one-club man question as Man Utd star seeks to emulate Giggs & Scholes

The Old Trafford academy graduate admits he would like to "retire where I started" but concedes that anything could happen

Marcus Rashford would like to "retire where I started", but the Manchester United forward is aware that one-club men have become a rare breed in modern football.

At 23 years of age, the highly-rated product of the Red Devils' academy system is a long way from hanging up his boots, but future plans can be drawn up at this stage.

The England international hopes to spend many more years at Old Trafford, with the Manchester native living a boyhood dream, but concedes that emulating the efforts of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville will be difficult.

What has been said?

Asked whether he would like to spend his entire career with United, Rashford told the club's official website: "I think of course I’d like to but I think in football nowadays, things happen unexpectedly.

"You can never be 100 per cent sure – one, you’re going to be replaced and the club might want to sign somebody else, or maybe the style doesn’t suit you anymore.

"Maybe the style of football has changed so there are many things that can change throughout the duration of 10-15 years.

"For me, I hope to be able to play at this club for as long as I possibly can and retire where I started."

Rashford's record for Man Utd

A senior debut for the Red Devils was made under Louis van Gaal in February 2016, with Rashford now up to 271 appearances for United.

He has found the target on 88 occasions across those outings, with the 20-goal barrier broken in each of the last two seasons.

The home-grown star has become an integral part of present and future plans, with the intention being to take his game to even greater heights over the years to come.

Rashford added on his ambition in Manchester: "I feel privileged to wear this shirt that has been worn by so many great players in United’s history. You know, for me, I don’t feel the pressure.

"It’s just about carrying on following in people’s footsteps and people’s journeys really. But I’m my own player.

"I do things my way. I’m going to improve in my own way, which is obviously slightly different to the other players, they all have different qualities and reached different heights in their careers. Hopefully, I can be here long enough to do that myself as well."

He went on to say: "I want to get even better at things that make me score goals and assist things, to keep on improving and to give the team more opportunities of winning games.

"It can be positioning, runs, different types of runs, movement in the box and then finishing techniques. So there are a wide range of things I try to improve on and will do that throughout my whole career."

