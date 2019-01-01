Rashford, Lindelof & Maguire all doubts for Man Utd's trip to Bournemouth

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sweating on the fitness of a prized trio ahead of a crucial Premier league fixture at Vitality Stadium this weekend

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are all doubts for 's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be aiming to extend their winning run to four matches across all competitions against the Cherries, three days after a thrilling fourth round triumph over at Stamford Bridge.

Solskjaer's side hadn't picked up an away win since March, but victories over the Blues, Norwich and Partizan Belgrade over the last fortnight have eased the pressure on the Norwegian boss.

United can move level on points with fifth-placed by beating Bournemouth in the weekend's early kick-off, but they may be without three key performers at the Vitality Stadium.

Solskjaer confirmed that Rashford, Lindelof and Maguire will face late fitness tests at a press conference on Friday: "It's still early. Hopefully, we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow.

"They had some treatment yesterday, a little more today, a light session & hopefully, they're ready. I can't tell you exactly now"

The United manager went on to give an update on Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic and Axel Tuanzebe's recovery progress following recent injuries, stating: "They’re not ready for tomorrow, that’s the update.

"Probably after the international break, that’s always the risk if you push them back too early but the two extra weeks after internationals should be ready."

Midfield talisman Paul Pogba is also still sidelined with an ankle issue, which is set to keep him out of action until December.

