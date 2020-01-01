'Rashford made Leipzig defenders look like schoolboys!' - Man Utd star bullied Upamecano and co, says Ferdinand

The former Red Devil was blown away by the England international's strength and speed as he dismantled the Bundesliga outfit in Europe

Marcus Rashford made 's defenders "look like schoolboys" according to Rio Ferdinand, who says the star bullied Dayot Upamecano and team mates at Old Trafford.

United continued their perfect start in the by thrashing Leipzig 5-0 on Wednesday night, moving top of Group H in the process.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring in the first half when he produced a trademark strike after latching onto an incisive Paul Pogba through ball.

Rashford came on for Greenwood just after the hour mark and got his name on the scoresheet ten minutes later, firing past Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig net after beating the offside trap to get on the end of a perfectly executed Bruno Fernandes pass.

Upamecano, who has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, was then beaten all ends up by Rashford as the visitors lost possession in midfield, and he punished the Frenchman by rifling home his second goal of the night.

An Anthony Martial penalty put the Red Devils 4-0 up before Rashford completed his hat-trick with another clinical finish to round off the scoring, leaving Ferdinand in awe.

"Marcus Rashford is on fire. It's like being in the playground with a sixth former against the younger boys and he just bullies everyone – too quick and too strong," the ex-United centre-back told BT Sport. "He was head and shoulders above Leipzig. He made some defenders, who we were raving about before the game, look like schoolboys tonight."

Ferdinand added on Upamecano's inability to get to grips with Rashford: "This is about being ruthless but I thought Upamecano had a nightmare today. This is the ruthlessness.

"There was no doubt in your mind, once he went through there, the confidence he’s showing at the moment and just his intent of hitting the back of the net and getting amongst the goals.

"Game over. There’s a venom when he hits it like that."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also reserved special praise for Rashford post-match while alluding to his ongoing battle to convince the government to extend their free school meals scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Marcus has showed he can keep focusing on what’s important on and off the pitch at the moment. He did really well today coming off the bench," said the Red Devils boss.

Rashford's treble against Leipzig marked the first hat-trick of his senior career and also saw him break the record for scoring three goals in the shortest amount of time in Champions League history, netting his treble in just 27 minutes.

His next chance to shine will come when United play host to on Sunday, with that fixture coming three days before they continue their European campaign with a trip to Istanbul Baskasehir.