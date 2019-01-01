Rashford has ‘every attribute in his locker to thrive as a striker’ for Man Utd & England – Shearer

The Red Devils forward found the target again during a narrow victory over Tottenham, with his potential as a central frontman finally being unlocked

Marcus Rashford can be the “main man” for Manchester United and England, says Alan Shearer, with the 21-year-old showing he has “every attribute in his locker to thrive as a striker”.

An Old Trafford academy graduate has been denied the opportunity to showcase his talent in a central role since bursting onto the scene in that position under Louis van Gaal.

He has been shifted out to the flanks for club and country, with Jose Mourinho struggling to bring the best out of an exciting talent.

A new lease of life is being enjoyed, though, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Rashford recording his fourth goal in six games under United’s interim coach during a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

Ex-England frontman Shearer believes that match-winning strike further highlighted the progress being made in a favoured role, telling The Sun: “Marcus Rashford is flying right now because he has a manager with complete belief in him for the first time.

“Nobody has ever doubted his ability but he has finally been set free under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and it is great to watch.

“Rashford is the main man at Manchester United now and has every attribute in his locker to thrive as a striker going forward.

“His movement is excellent and constantly improving, he has the pace to terrify any defence and his finishing has come on leaps and bounds.

“It was a world-class pass from Paul Pogba to set him up [against Spurs] and the strike from Rashford shows just how confident he is right now.

“He is showing a calmness in front of goal now which we have not seen before, but that comes with experience.”

Shearer added on Rashford’s development to this point and the potential for further growth: “Jose Mourinho played him in different positions but there is a top striker in him and we are only going to see more evidence of that going forward.

“He was thrust into the Manchester United team at a very young age when there were a lot of injuries at the club.

“It was like he was almost the last person to be called upon, which was unfair. He started great but then went quiet — that can happen to young players.

“At just 21 he now needs to ensure he avoids the temptations of life and the world outside of football to carry on improving.

“It’s not that I am concerned he will fall for those trappings, but it can happen.

“If all of that can be curbed then Manchester United and England have a top, top centre-forward on their hands for many a year.”

Rashford has recorded three goals across six outings for his country this season, while his haul at club level has been taken to eight – with six of those efforts having come since December 8.