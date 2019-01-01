Rashford form and Man Utd's travel sickness of no concern to Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss retains full confidence in an England forward looking for a spark and in the ability of his side to win away from home

Marcus Rashford’s struggles in front of goal and ’s ongoing travel sickness are of no concern to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An international forward at Old Trafford has found the target three times this season, but two of those efforts have been penalties.

Rashford once again drew a blank during a clash with Astana on Thursday, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood proving to be the match-winner.

It has been suggested that United need more from those who have been charged with the task of providing an attacking spark, but Solskjaer claims to have no complaints with their efforts.

He told reporters when quizzed on Rashford and his one goal from open play: "I don't worry about that, he's getting the chances.

"Of course he could have scored three [against Astana], but the goalkeeper made a few fantastic saves.

"We're working every single day in training with Marcus and he wants to improve and he wants to be better. He could have finished with his left foot instead of his right once, but it was just one of those days.

"All the goals we've scored have come from our forwards with Marcus, Anthony [Martial] and Dan James so I'm sure he'll chip in with many, many goals.

"He's still young, he'll improve and you won't hit your peak as a striker until you're 26 or 27. He's still learning what finishes to make in different circumstances.

"I think today's forwards are different from the old, traditional number nines. There's not many left of them and Marcus can play three or four positions."

Solskjaer has also sought to play down United’s recent record away from Old Trafford, with the Red Devils without a win on their travels since securing a stunning victory over in March.

Their last Premier League success on the road came at on February 27, with stalemates having been endured this season at and .

Solskjaer added ahead of a trip to West Ham on Sunday: “Why should we as coaches be concerned? We are looking forward to things. We are looking for solutions.

Article continues below

“No, I am never concerned about anything really. I don’t walk around and worry about things, not at all.

“I am looking at what we can do to improve. I have never been a worrier.



”I think we should have won at Southampton, we should have won at Wolverhampton. Both of them should have been wins.

“[Wherever you play], it is still the same size green pitch with white lines. Sometimes you have to block out the mental part and play the game as you would do in the park.”