'Romelu isn't afraid to dim his light for others to shine' - Rashford says 'brother' Lukaku knew PSG penalty was his moment

Manchester United have been drawn against the French giants in the Champions League group stage, bringing back memories of their last encounter

Marcus Rashford says Romelu Lukaku showed himself to be the ultimate team player when he handed him the ball for his famous penalty against .

United have been drawn against PSG in a difficult-looking Group F in the Champions League, evoking memories of their win in Paris in 2019.

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg, injuries and suspensions left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a depleted squad but Lukaku’s early brace set them on their way to a stunning comeback.

Rashford completed the turnaround with a penalty deep into injury time – and it is that moment, rather than Lukaku’s goals, that is best remembered.

Reacting to Thursday’s draw, Rashford gave his thoughts in a Twitter thread: “Let me tell you a little story about Romelu Lukaku.

“We are playing PSG in the second leg of the Champions League, with little hope of qualifying. 2-0 down on agg.

“2 mins in, Rom scores. 30 mins in, Rom scores. We need one more goal to qualify.

“94th min - penalty... Rom steps up picks up the ball and hands it to me. He knew this was my moment.

“He knew it would be me that got all news coverage for scoring that penalty and he was ok with that, ignoring the fact that he was the most instrumental part of that win.

“That tells you all you need to know about Romelu Lukaku. Selfless, a team player... Never afraid to dim his light for others to shine. That’s my brother and I appreciate him.”

My brother for life! What a great moment brother one of the best nights in my career! Like we said before the game we were going to qualify the team! My partner 💯🙏🏿. https://t.co/sZtqpF4JSL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) October 1, 2020

Lukaku was not always a popular figure among fans at Old Trafford, but he has shone since leaving United for .

He scored 34 goals in his debut season, equalling the tally of the Brazilian Ronaldo in his first season at the club.

The international has showed no signs of slowing down in the new season, scoring in both of Inter's games so far as Antonio Conte's side hit nine in their opening two matches of the campaign.

Lukaku recently said was the best country he had played in, and he believes he has developed as a player since making the switch from the Premier League.