Rashford and Saka ruled out of upcoming England matches vs Albania and Poland

The Manchester United and Arsenal stars will be unable to represent their country during the international break

England have confirmed that Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will miss the team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland due to injury.

Both players sat out on Thursday as the Three Lions began their qualification campaign with a 5-0 win over San Marino.

And the FA have now confirmed the Manchester United and Arsenal stars will not feature against Albania on Sunday and Poland three days later.

What was said?

"Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will play no part in England’s forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers," read an FA statement.

"Rashford reported to St. George’s Park with an injury that ruled him out of the 5-0 win against San Marino and, following further assessment, it has been decided he will continue his rehabilitation with Manchester United.

"Saka had remained at Arsenal for further assessment on an ongoing issue with the hope of joining up with the Three Lions but will now not be available for the fixtures against Albania and Poland."

How did Rashford and Saka get injured?

Rashford injured his foot in Manchester United's Europa League win over AC Milan last week.

The striker did not feature at the weekend against Leicester City in the FA Cup, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Rashford "wasn't close" to playing in the game.

Saka, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham on March 14, but he was able to play 74 minutes in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Will the pair miss games for their clubs?

It is unclear if Rashford and Saka will be back in contention following the international break.

Manchester United are back in action next Sunday with a league match against Brighton while the Gunners will face Liverpool the day before.

