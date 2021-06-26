Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker signed by FC Blau Weiss Linz from Vejle BK

The 25-year-old comes in as a free agent after successfully fighting a heart condition

Austrian second-tier side FC Blau Weiss Linz have completed the signing of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

The experienced West African has been out of action for some time owing to a recurring heart condition, but it seems he has managed to overcome it.

It is for this reason the Austrian charges have opted to hand him a deal that will see him turn out for them until 2023.

"FC Blau Weiss Linz is delighted to announce the signing of Raphael Dwamena," the club confirmed via their official portal.

"The 25-year-old top striker has totally impressed in the trial training session over the past few days and is now part of the team. Dwamena signs a contract until 2023, with an option for an additional year.

"The medical check...also went very well and, of course, his medical history was also carefully examined."

The striker was happy with his new deal and has since promised to give his best to ensure he delivers for the team.

"I am so happy that FC Blau Weiss Linz is giving me the chance and I will be eternally grateful," the Black Star said after completing the deal.

"I would like to repay that with performance on the pitch. My athletic path is far from over. I feel very fit and want to achieve great things with blue and white in the next 2-3 years."

What did the club officials say?

"I have a good relationship with his advisor, the ex-Dortmund professional, and Swiss team player Philipp Degen," Sporting Director Tino Wawra said.

"That is why this commitment was possible. Here Raphael also saw that something is developing, and he now wants to follow this path with us in the long term. I am very proud that we were able to convince such a top striker to come to Linz."

His new coach Gerald Scheiblehner also lauded the player and expressed optimism he will excel.

"You could already see in the first training sessions what dynamism and what qualities Raphael has," the tactician stated.

"But you have to take the pressure off him a little at the beginning. Now it is important to raise him to a decent fitness level, then we will have a lot of fun with him."

Dwamena has initially played for Red Bull Salzburg, Liefering FC, and Austria Lustenau -all in Austria.

He also played for Danish charges Vejle BK and Spanish outfit Real Zaragoza.