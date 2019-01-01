Ranieri confirms he will leave Roma at end of season

The 67-year-old's contract had an option of an extension, but it will not be taken up

Claudio Ranieri has confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.

The former and Leicester boss returned to the Stadio Olimpico in March after Eusebio Di Francesco was dismissed following the club’s exit.

It was the 67-year-old’s second spell in charge of his hometown club but it is set to be a short one as he plans to move on when the campaign concludes.

He made the move back to Serie A after a disappointing spell with Premier League club , having taken over from Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

Ranieri had signed a deal until the end of the 2018-19 campaign which had an option for an extension, but that will not be taken up.

"My job here runs until the end of the season," he said at a news conference ahead of this weekend's clash with .

"I came to Roma because my reaction to getting the call from the club, as a Roma fan, was one of excitement and eagerness to help."

Roma host Serie A champions Juve on Sunday and Ranieri believes his club have work to do to reach the levels set by the Turin outfit.

"Juventus are a benchmark among the top teams," he added.

"For Roma to get to that level, the club needs its own stadium. Without that it will be very difficult."

Roma are currently sixth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed in the final Champions League spot.

Ranieri, 67, who led Leicester to a spectacular Premier League title in 2015-16, did not shed light on where he sees his future.

Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to replace Ranieri in the Italian capital, and the former Chelsea boss said this week he can see himself in charge of Roma "sooner or later".

But Goal then revealed on Thursday that Conte is close to agreeing terms with Inter after moving into negotiations with the Milan club.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2018.

The former Juventus boss enjoyed an emphatic first season in charge at Chelsea, but rumours of a rift between him and the playing staff then emerged in his second year.