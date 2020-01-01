Rangnick leaves role with Red Bull following failed move to Milan

The 62-year-old, who had looked set for a job in Italy until it fell through, has left his role as head of sport and development after a single year

Ralf Rangnick has left his role as head of sport and development at Red Bull by mutual consent, weeks after a much-touted move to become manager of Milan fell through.

The 62-year-old was long linked with a switch to become boss at the club, however the deal was cancelled earlier this month, and he has now left his job working with the clubs in the soft drinks empire's stable, including and Red Bull Salzburg.

Rangnick had appeared certain to join Milan in a combined coach and sports director role that had proved very divisive at San Siro, but ultimately negotiations failed and current boss Stefano Pioli was awarded a new contract.

Red Bull appeared to have prepared for Rangnick's departure by appointing Oliver Mintzlaff as head of soccer, and now the veteran coach has left the organisation regardless.

In a statement published by Bild, Rangnick said: “Now is the right time to end my job at Red Bull. I would like to thank all employees and especially [Red Bull owner] Dietrich Mateschitz for their support and trust.

"He gave me the opportunity to build something unique here over the years. Red Bull Soccer stands for a highly successful organization that is very well positioned around the world.

“It was a great honour to have made a contribution to this and it makes me proud. I wish Red Bull all the best for the future."

Rangnick first joined Red Bull as a sporting director in 2012, and was present as RB Leipzig rose up the German leagues, becoming title contenders and qualifying for the . This season they have reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

He is credited with Leipzig and Salzburg's reputation for finding and signing promising young talents, including Timo Werner, Naby Keita, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Erling Haaland, Dayot Upamecano and Takumi Minamino.

The former and boss had signed a new two-year deal with Red Bull just eight days ago, but has now departed and could return to management for the first time since ending his second spell with the Gelsenkirchen club after just seven months in the 2011-12 season.