Rangers make offer to sign Fraisl on free transfer as Norwich also eye Schalke keeper

Rangers have made an offer for Schalke's Martin Fraisl with Norwich also eyeing the goalkeeper on a potential free transfer, GOAL and SPOX can confirm.

Fraisl initially began his career at Sportunion Wolfsbach in 2010 and went on to play for another nine different clubs before signing for Schalke on a free transfer in July last year.

The 28-year-old has since made 17 2.Bundesliga appearances for the club, but his contract is due to expire in the summer and a number of clubs are lining up to secure his services.

Rangers leading Fraisl race

GOAL and SPOX have learned that Rangers have moved to the front of the queue for Fraisl by submitting an offer for the Austrian.

Fraisl is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing, and the Scottish champions have tabled a two-year deal with the option of an extra season.

The keeper is thought to be open to remaining at Schalke, but the Gelsenkirchen-based outfit have not yet opened any renewal talks.

Norwich also in the hunt

Fraisl looks set to have several different options to consider when it comes to his future, which will likely be decided before the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Premier League strugglers Norwich are also interested in signing him on a free transfer, regardless of whether they avoid relegation or not.

Greece could also be a possible destination for Fraisl, with Olympiacos having identified him as a target, while two unnamed clubs from Serie A and La Liga are also tracking his situation.

Fraisl will remain at Schalke until the end of May at least, and is likely to be back between the sticks when they host Hansa on March 5.

