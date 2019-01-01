Rangers can challenge Celtic with the right recruitment, says McLeish

The former Scotland boss believes that Celtic can be caught if Steven Gerrard brings in the right personnel

can challenge for the Scottish Premiership title if they can use the summer transfer window wisely, according to Alex McLeish.

The 60-year-old has been a great admirer of Steven Gerrard during his first season at Ibrox and believes that the gap between the two Glasgow clubs can be narrowed.

Although some have claimed that Gerrard should be competing already, McLeish thinks that he is the right man to take Rangers back to their glory days.

"I’m very impressed," McLeish told Love Sport Radio. "I know Stevie has been very humble and actually said, 'It's not good enough [this season] and I've got to win things at this club'.

"He has certainly brought a lot of gravitas to that club."

If ’s run of eight consecutive domestic league titles is to be broken, McLeish thinks that the key lies in the transfer market.

"The most important thing for him now if they're going to seriously challenge Celtic is recruitment,” he added.

"That is the key to any success that you want to have as a manager and as a football club."

It’s not just the performances on the pitch, including the recent victory in the Old Firm, that has impressed McLeish either, as he praised the former midfielder for his handling of matters away from matches.

Speaking about Alfredo Morelos and his poor disciplinary record, McLeish said, "There was a spell when he was getting sent off and I'm sure Stevie was having a word with him behind closed doors and then all of a sudden, Steve started to do it publicly and Morelos has calmed down a wee bit.

"He's been absolutely brilliant with the press in general in and I've admired his approach to it."

Gerrard will need the full backing of the club in order to have a successful summer transfer window.

One of his key players from this campaign, PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year winner Ryan Kent, will go back to Anfield following a loan spell and the Rangers boss has already expressed his desire to have the 22-year-old back at Ibrox next season.