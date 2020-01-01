Rangers boss Gerrard gives condition for Aribo to feature against Standard Liege

The Nigeria international is gradually getting over his illness which prevented him from featuring in the Gers’ last two games

manager Steven Gerrard has revealed Joe Aribo’s involvement in their clash against Standard Liege on Thursday is based on his full participation in their next training session.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed the Gers’ Europa League game against and their League Cup tie against Falkirk.

There were rumours the international was not involved in the encounters because he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gerrard, however, swiftly dismissed the report and revealed the versatile player is suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Aribo is now gradually overcoming the problem and could make a return against the Belgian club at Ibrox Stadium.

“Ryan Jack is a major doubt, he still has a good chance for the weekend,” Gerrard said in a pre-match press conference.

“Aribo will hopefully be back with us, assuming he comes through today's session.”

Aribo has been with the Ibrox Stadium outfit since the summer of 2019 and has been a key part of Gerrard’s team.

The midfielder featured prominently for Rangers last season as they finished third, clinching the Young Player of the Season award.

Aribo has made more than 40 appearances across all competitions for Rangers since his arrival in .

In the 2020-21 season, the midfielder has featured in 11 games across all competitions, including three in the Europa League, scoring four goals.

Rangers currently lead Group D with eight points from four games and victory over Standard Liege could seal their place in the knockout stages of the competition.