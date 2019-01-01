Ramsey to fly to Baku for Europa League final after Juventus visit

The injured Gunners midfielder will be in Azerbaijan to support his team-mates before leaving to join his new club in Turin

Aaron Ramsey will be in Baku to watch play in the final despite having played his final game for the club.

A hamstring injury suffered in the second leg of the quarter-final win against last month saw the 27-year-old ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, robbing him of the chance of making one final appearance for the Gunners ahead of his summer move to .

To mark his decade-long stay at the club, Ramsey was presented with a silver cannon on the pitch by chairman Sir Chips Keswick following Arsenal's last home game of the season, and there were fears that would be the last time Arsenal fans got to see the midfielder before his move to .

Those fears were raised on Thursday when Ramsey took to social media to reveal that it would be his last ever day at the club’s London Colney training ground.

The 27-year-old was then pictured in Turin on Friday, with many suggesting he had already left London for his new home.

But Goal understands Ramsey is only in Italy to put some plans in place ahead of his move and to watch Juventus’ game with on Sunday evening, when they will be presented with the trophy.

The former man will then return to and will fly out to Azerbaijan to support his Arsenal team-mates during the Europa League final.

He will not travel with the squad, who will leave England on Saturday and spend four full days in Baku before the match, which will take place Wednesday, May 29.

Ramsey will fly out afterwards before linking up with his team-mates ahead of the game. Victory will ensure that the midfielder will head to Italy having won four major trophies during his Arsenal career.

The final will be another emotional moment for Ramsey, who broke down in tears on the Emirates pitch while saying his goodbyes after the game.

"I have really grown up here,” he said. “I am just grateful for the opportunity to play for this club for such a long time.

"I've met so many great people here, made great friends and Arsene [Wenger] bringing me to the club and giving me that opportunity was pretty special.

Article continues below

"To last this long, at a club like this, is something in itself. That doesn't happen very often anymore, that's why it's so emotional and why the bond is so strong.

"I just want to say thank you very much for all the fans' support over the years, there has been a few lows but lots of highs and the bond has been so strong because I have been here for such a long time and they have been with me through thick and thin, watching me go from a boy to man."

Ramsey's Arsenal contract will expire on June, 30.