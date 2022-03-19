Ramsdale out injured for Arsenal with hip problem to throw doubt on England hopes

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa with a hip injury, throwing the Gunners man's participation in England's March international break into doubt.

The shot-stopper has arguably been the in-form keeper of the season in the top-flight, and a cornerstone of the north London club's revival this term under Mikel Arteta, who have emerged as Champions League-chasing contenders.

But he was absent entirely from the team for Saturday's game at Villa Park, as the visitors look to consolidate a top-four berth, with the club confirming that he had been ruled out due to a problem with his hip, with Bernd Leno named as his replacement.

What has been said?

"Aaron Ramsdale had a muscle injury and will be out for a few weeks," Arteta confirmed when asked by BT Sport ahead of kick-off at Villa Park.

The Spaniard also touched on Gabriel Martinelli's absence, with the Brazilian also absent from the trip to Villa Park.

"Gabriel Martinelli’s been sick the last few days, so he’s out of the squad unfortunately," Arteta added."

Will Ramsdale miss England duty?

Having been called up as a late addition for last summer's Euro 2020 squad, the Gunners man made his Three Lions debut against San Marino in November as Gareth Southgate fielded a second-string side.

But his form has proven the biggest threat to Jordan Pickford's tenure between the posts since the Everton man became first-choice for England, suggesting that he could well have started this month's games with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

With Ramsdale reportedly out for a couple of weeks however, he will be unlikely to feature at all and may instead remain with Arsenal to recover his fitness, with an eye to inclusion for this summer's slate of fixtures and the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

