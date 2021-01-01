Ramos tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Real Madrid's second leg clash with Liverpool

The Blancos captain will be forced to spend the next 10 days in quarantine after contracting coronavirus

Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Real Madrid's second leg clash with Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blancos missed the first leg of the tie last week due to a calf injury, but Zinedine Zidane's side were still able to secure an impressive 3-1 victory in his absence.

Madrid will have to make do without Ramos once again at Anfield on Tuesday night as they seek to book their place in the last four, with the Spaniard having been diagnosed with coronavirus after the club's latest round of medical checks.

What's been said?

The La Liga giants have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last COVID-19 test that has been carried out."

