Ramos rejected Arsenal and Man City offers before PSG move

The 35-year-old had his head turned by the French side despite lucrative proposals from the Premier League sides

Sergio Ramos rejected offers from Arsenal and Manchester City to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, Goal can confirm.

The centre-back signed a two-year contract with the French side after leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The Spain star had listened to several offers as speculation over his next move circulated for months, but he was convinced that the PSG project was one he could not turn down.

Why did Ramos reject Arsenal?

The Gunners were one such club hoping to land the World Cup-winning defender ahead of next season.

The north London side offered him a contract that would run for two years and worth €17 million (£15m/$20m) per season.

While the 35-year-old's entourage were intrigued by the offer, Ramos rejected the opportunity because Arsenal will not be playing in the Champions League next season.

What about Man City?

Premier League champions City also offered Ramos a deal until 2023.

The defender would then go on to play in MLS for three years with New York City, who are owned by the same group at the helm of the English giants.

While City's offer was also an attractive one for Ramos, he had his head turned by PSG.

So what did PSG offer him?

Ramos was earning €12m (£10m/$14m) per season at Madrid, but the club wanted him to take a pay cut in their offer to extend his stay.

The five-time La Liga champion took time to consider the proposition but by the time he decided to accept, Madrid told him offer had expired.

Days after his departure, PSG called to begin negotiations.

The Ligue 1 side were able to offer him what Madrid would not - a two-year deal worth €12m per season with a bonus that will take his annual salary up to €15m (£13m/$18m).

Ramos made PSG the priority and after several contacts and a trip to the French capital by his brother and agent Rene, it was decided he would team up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to help PSG in their hunt for the Champions League crown.

