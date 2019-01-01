Ramon Azeez's Granada secure promotion to the Spanish LaLiga

The Nigeria international will return to the Spanish top-flight next season with Diego Martinez's men

Ramon Azeez's Granada have been promoted to the Spanish LaLiga for the 2019-20 season after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

The Nasrids settled for the share of the spoils in their penultimate league game of the season to cement second spot in the Segunda Division table with 76 points after 41 games.

Azeez was an unused substitute for the crucial tie at the Iberostar Estadio. They join league champions Osasuna to secure automatic promotion tickets. Malaga, Albacete and Mallorca will participate in the play-off round for the last qualifying ticket.

The promotion means Azeez, who has played 12 league games this term, will return to the top-flight for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign when he played for Almeria.

Granada will look to round up their impressive 2018-19 campaign on a high when they host Alcorcon at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Saturday.

On the international scene, Azeez last played for during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in and he is not part of Gernot Rohr's plans as the country aims for their fourth Afcon title.

The Super Eagles are in Group B of the showpiece and they will begin their campaign against Burundi on June 22 before playing against Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and 30 respectively.