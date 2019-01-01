Raja Casablanca report referee Essouma to Caf, threaten to withdraw from African competitions

The defending champions were enraged by the referee who handled their goalless draw with RSB Berkane over the weekend

Raja Casablanca have threatened to withdraw from the Confederation Cup and boycott the Super Cup after reporting Cameroonian referee Antoine Essouma to Caf over his calls in the goalless draw with RSB Berkane on Sunday.

The Moroccan giants, who now sit at the bottom of Group A with just three points after four games, feel the referee's poor officiating denied them victory against Berkane.

In their complaint to Caf, Raja described Essouma's officiating as a “refereeing massacre” in reference to Mouhssine Iajour's seemingly legitimate goal which was disallowed in injury time.

Also, what looked like a genuine penalty call was waved off, while a total of four yellow cards were issued, with each side receiving two, including one for unused Raja goalkeeper Mohamed Bouamira.

“As a continental footballing icon and defending champion of this competition, Raja Club Athletic can no longer remain silent to this injustice and solemnly ask you to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the scandal that took place in the match referred above and thus give justice to our club,” Raja said in a statement.

"Pending your response, Mister (Caf) President, Raja Club Athletic reserves the right to take all necessary measures to defend the interest of the club which may, if necessary, be considered as possible withdrawal from all African competitions, including the African Super Cup scheduled in Doha on March 29, 2019.”

Raja are scheduled to play Caf title holders Esperance Tunis in the Caf Super Cup.

They will host Hassania Agadir in Caf Confederation Cup matchday five on Sunday.