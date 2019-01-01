Raja Casablanca raid rivals Difaa El Jadida for Fabrice Ngah and Ayoub Nanah

The Caf Confederation Cup defending champions have raided their Moroccan rivals Difaa El Jadida of Cameroonian left-back Ngah and striker Nanah

Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca have signed Cameroonian defender Fabrice Gael Ngah and striker Ayoub Nanah both from Botola Pro league rivals Difaa El Jadida.

Ngah, a former Cameroon Under-20 left-back penned a two-and-a-half year deal at the club who are seeking to defend the Caf Confederation Cup crown.

"Raja Casablanca have officially signed Cameroon international player Fabrice Gael Ngah for two-and-a-half seasons. The 21-year-old is a left-back. The club wishes him a successful time here," Raja Casablanca announced on one of their social media platforms.

The club also revealed the arrival of 26-year-old Moroccan striker Nanah who has played for the home-based national team.

Article continues below

"Raja Casablanca have officially signed Morocco international player Ayoub Nanah for three-and-a-half seasons," said the club.

The two arrivals began training with Raja on Friday and are also expected to be part of the Raja side to take on Esperance in the Caf Super Cup tie to be played in Qatar at a date yet to be announced by continental football governing body.

Difaa El Jadida, who have lost the players could be paying for failing to play in Caf inter-club this season after they reached the group stage of the Champions League last season.