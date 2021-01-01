Racing Club vs San Lorenzo: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Juan Antonio Pizzi's hosts must win in order to have a chance of making the top four in this final game

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Racing Club vs San Lorenzo

Former Barcelona forward and Copa America-winning coach with Chile Juan Antonio Pizzi took over at Racing at the start of the 2021 season.

The club have failed to impress on a regular basis, though, with goals in particular hard to come by in this competition - just 12 in as many matches.

Accomplished wins over Independiente and Colon have been tempered with defeats against the likes of Arsenal and Central Cordoba, but Racing will nevertheless be certain of a place in the play-offs should they beat San Lorenzo by two goals or more, while failure to win will most likely end their campaign.

San Lorenzo have been similarly inconsistent over the course of 2021, but find themselves in a strong position going into this final game having beaten River Plate and Godoy Cruz in their last two outings.

Three points clear of the chasing pack in third place, a draw in Avellaneda will be enough to secure the Cuervo's play-off berth.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 9 10:30am/1:30pm Racing Club vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz

Racing Club vs San Lorenzo team news

Pizzi is considering a mixed team of starters and reserves for Sunday's match, bearing in mind that just over 48 hours later La Academia return to Copa Libertadores action away to Cristal.

The visitors will have to do without Angel Romero, after the Paraguay forward returned a positive Covid test during the week.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 9 8:10am/11:10am Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes Fanatiz May 9 10:30am/1:30pm River Plate vs Aldosivi Fanatiz May 9 2pm/5pm Huracan vs Independiente Fanatiz May 9 2pm/5pm Lanus vs Talleres Fanatiz May 9 2pm/5pm Colon vs Union Fanatiz May 9 5pm/8pm Newell's vs Sarmiento Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.