Estadio Presidente Peron & Estadio Libertadores de America: Racing Club & Independiente's stadium capacities, locations, facts & video tour

The rivals sit just 200 metres away from each other!

Racing Club vs Independiente, known as the Avellaneda derby, is one of Argentina’s fiercest rivalries and dates back to the early years of the 20th century.

You want anarchy? This derby can give you anarchy. In 1961, four red cards were handed out, and one match in 2006 had to be completely abandoned when fans rioted in the away stands, fighting with the police in the process.

Much of the emotion and strong feelings towards each other derives from the fact that their home grounds can be seen in the same shot - they're a mere 10-minute walk from one another.

So if you are planning a visit to Avellaneda, GOAL's lists everything you need to know about both stadiums.

Where is the Estadio Presidente Peron & Estadio Libertadores de America?

Both stadiums are located in Avellaneda, a Buenos Aires suburb just south of the Capital Federal city limits.

The stadiums are located approximately seven kilometres south of Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires' microcentro and approximately four kilometres from La Boca neighbourhood.

Estadio Presidente Peron

Address: Diego A. Milito, B1870 Avellaneda, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Google maps:Further directions to the stadium can be found here

Estadio Libertadores de America

Address: 815, Ricardo Enrique Bochini 751, Avellaneda, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Google maps: Further directions to the stadium can be found here

Directions

Both stadiums are reachable by both train or bus. If you opt to take the train, you can get on at Plaza Constitucion station (on metro line C) and stay on until Dario Maxi station. It takes only 10 minutes to walk from Dario Maxi station to either of the stadiums.

Alternatively, several buses connect the Estadio Libertadores de America & Estadio Presidente Peron to central Buenos Aires. Take bus number 10, 17, 45, or 100 from the Microcentro, or bus number 22 or 33 from the Microcentro (both from Av. Alem or Colon).

When were the stadiums built?

Estadio Presidente Peron

Construction for Estadio Presidente Peron began in 1947, and officially opened in 1950 with a league match between Racing Club and Velez Sarsfield.

The Estadio Presidente Peron replaced Racing Club’s old stadium on the same site, and was funded by a loan from the Argentine government. In exchange for his support, then-Argentine President Péron was made honorary president, his wife Evita was made an honorary member, and the stadium was named after him.

Between 1995 and 1997, the stadium underwent extensive renovations, including the installation of a roof that covered all seats.

Estadio Libertadores de America

Estadio Libertadores de America was originally built in the 1920s and officially opened in 1928. The structure was then known as La Doble Visera de Cemento, in honour of its two-part roof and being the country's first of its kind. When it was built, it was regarded as one of South America's most modern stadiums.

However, in the 2000s, Independiente began to consider replacing it with a new stadium. The old venue was demolished in 2006, and construction on the new stadium began soon after, partly funded by the sale of Sergio Aguero to Atletico Madrid.

The stadium then reopened in October of 2009, and was renamed Estadio Libertadores de America. Although it was only 60 percent complete at the time, the rest of the stadium was gradually completed over the following seven years.

What are the capacities of the stadiums?

Estadio Presidente Peron

The Estadio Presidente Peron currently has a capacity of 61,000, although, when it was first built, it would hold up to 100,000.

Even so, this number was frequently exceeded because many fans entered illegally. In the second leg of the 1967 Intercontinental Cup final, for example, an estimated 115,000 people witnessed Racing defeat Celtic.

Between 1995 and 1997, the stadium underwent extensive renovations, including the installation of a roof that covered all seats. Simultaneously, the capacity was reduced to its current level.

Estadio Libertadores de America

The new Estadio Libertadores de America has a capacity of 42,069. However, the old stadium could hold up to 90,000 spectators due to refurbishment and expansion that took place throughout the 1960’s and 70’s.

Which teams play at the Estadio Presidente Peron & Estadio Libertadores de America?

Racing Club are the only tenants of the Estadio Presidente Peron, but other football matches, such as those played in the Pan American Games in 1966, have been held there.

Independiente are the sole occupants of the Estadio Libertadores de America, Argentina’s national football team did play some of their games there from the 1920’s through to the 1960’s but have not returned since.

Does the Estadio Presidente Peron & Estadio Libertadores de America host music concerts & other events?

Events are typically not hosted at the Estadio Libertadores de America but Estadio Presidente Peron has held multiple concerts, the first of which came around the late 1990’s. Whitesnake and Rammstein are among the performers who have held shows at the ground.

How do you get tickets to watch Racing Club at Estadio Presidente Peron?

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium, the club office at Nogoya 3045 in western Buenos Aires, or the club store at Lavalle 1650 in the microcentro.

Ticket prices will vary depending on seating and the fixture, but prices will generally vary from AR$250 (£1.70) to AR$500 (£5.40).

How do you get tickets to watch Independiente at Estadio Libertadores da America?

Tickets for Independiente matches can be purchased at the club offices on Avenida Mitre 470 in Avellaneda or Boyaca 470 in the Caballito neighbourhood of Buenos Aires.

Tickets are typically only sold to the general public on the day before or on the day of the match, where they can be purchased at the stadium's ticket windows as close to a few hours before the start of the game.

Ticket prices vary depending on the opponent and the seat location, but they typically range from AR$450.00 (£3) to AR$900.00 (£6).