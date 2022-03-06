Queretaro-Atlas match in Liga MX suspended due to ugly fan violence at stadium

Saturday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas was halted after an ugly brawl involving scores of fans broke out at the Estadio Corregidora.

Fans rushed the field and several appeared to use weapons to cause serious injuries, with the match called off midway through the second half.

There were reports of multiple deaths in a tragic night for Mexican football.

What was said?

"Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro," Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said on Twitter.

"Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!

"The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone's safety."

