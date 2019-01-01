'Queens of Lyon' - Celebrities, politicians and fans praise for USWNT World Cup triumph

After the American's secured a fourth trophy in the final in Lyon, many public figures took to Twitter to laud their achievement

Celebrities, politicians and sports stars have taken to Twitter to celebrate the U.S. Women’s team’s historic World Cup victory.

The U.S. saw off a spirited side 2-0 in to claim their second successive crown, and fourth overall.

The game was tied until the 62nd minute when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty won by Alex Morgan after a VAR review.

American nerves were settled when Rose Lavelle scored a second after a wonderful solo run.

No team has ever scored more goals in a single Women’s World Cup than the 26 goals the U.S. amassed in this year’s tournament.

Some members of their team have attracted controversy for the manner of their celebrations earlier in the tournament but today Twitter was united in their praise for their unprecedented triumph.

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019 Can’t remember a bigger day in US soccer history than today 🙌🏼 Looking forward to a day full of red, white and blue celebrations all across the globe…let’s go America!!!!!!!!!!! ⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️ #USWNT #USMNT #USA @USWNT @USMNT — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019 Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019