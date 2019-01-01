Quagliarella becomes Italy's oldest international goalscorer

Just days after his nation saw its youngest scorer in over 60 years, the Sampdoria striker set a new mark on the other end of age spectrum

What a week it's been for both the young and the old in the Italian national team.

After Saturday's 2-0 win over Finland saw ' Moise Kean become the second-youngest player in Italian history to score for the national side, and the youngest in over 60 years, Fabio Quagliarella stepped in to make sure the old men of the group weren't forgotten about.

Quagliarella scored from the spot to hand a 3-0 lead over Liechtenstein on Tuesday, in the process becoming the oldest player to ever score for the European nation at the international level.

Stefano Sensi had opened the scoring for Italy just 17 minutes in, and Marco Verratti added a classy second just after the half-hour mark to put the Azzurri comfortably out in front.

Nicolas Hasler's handling of the ball in the box handed Quagliarella the chance to make it three from the penalty spot, and the striker would make no mistake.

He would get another chance from the spot before half-time after a second handball in the box from Liechtenstein, this one earning Daniel Kaufmann a sending off along the way.

Quagliarella stepped up from the spot to score his second goal of the night to make it 4-0.

At 36 years and 54 days old, Quagliarella overtakes Christian Panucci as Italy's oldest scorer, the former star having netted his last goal for his country at 35 years and 62 days old.

Italy would add goals from Leonardo Pavoletti and Kean, who became just the second teen to score for Italy in consecutive matches, in the second half as they cruised to a 6-0 win.

Their next set of matches in June should see them tested at a much higher level, however, with Greece on tap for June 6 and a clash with Group J contender and Herzegovina on June 11.

Quagliarella has had a fine club season to this point, leading in goals scored with 21, though his side sit ninth in the league table.