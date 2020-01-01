QPR 'vehemently oppose' Championship resumption date

After plans to restart the season in English football's second tier were revealed, the Hoops have promptly made their opposition public

are "vehemently opposed" to the Championship returning later this month, with CEO Lee Hoos saying the club are "appalled" by the decision.

The English Football League (EFL) announced on Sunday that the Championship is set to get back underway on the weekend of June 20, following in the footsteps of the Premier League, which will be back three days earlier.

In both divisions, all matches will be played behind closed doors as the threat of coronavirus remains, and the EFL stressed that fixtures could only resume on the hoped-for date if "all safety requirements and government guidance is met".

But Hoos has suggested multiple teams, including QPR, are unsatisfied with the development, citing the lack of consultation ahead of the announcement and insufficient time for players to get themselves ready.

"I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton," Hoos said to his club’s website.

"Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors' working group by the divisional representatives - or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

"On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public."

Hoos added: "Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

"The players haven't even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks' time.

"I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

"We are absolutely appalled."

QPR sat 13th in the Championship standings when play was stopped in March, but they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs when the 2019-20 campaign resumes.

Mark Warburton's side are only six points adrift of sixth-placed at the moment, with 27 points still up for grabs in their remaining nine fixtures.