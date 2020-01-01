Hassan Al Thawadi - Qatar committed to securing sustainable accommodation options for 2022 World Cup

MADLSA and SC sign first batch of lease agreements in Qatar to secure accommodations for world cup fans...

The preparations for the 2022 World Cup is in full swing in . The host country are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to 'Deliver' Amazing'. have now secured around 15000 accomodation facilities to meet the demands of the fans visiting the country for the World Cup.

To ensure the delivery of accommodation options for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Housing and Governmental Buildings Department of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March 2020 to lease residential properties that would be used as lodging for visitors during the marquee event, set to kick off on 21 November 2022.

After reviewing hundreds of landlord requests to be a part of the accommodation plan, 150 properties have been given the nod in the first batch. These are fully furnished and would provide 15,000 additional rooms for use during the tournament.

As part of this initiative, there are plans to sign five-year renewable contracts with homeowners so that it can be used beyond the tournament. This will be done keeping in mind Qatar’s long term government housing needs, a key part of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Speaking on this occasion, Yousef bin Muhammad Al Othman Fakhro, Minister of ADLSA said: "We are pleased to complete the first phase of this project and secure thousands of rooms for guests of the State of Qatar. Through cooperation with the private sector, these rooms can be used during the tournament and then leveraged for future government housing needs."

He also confirmed that the online application portal is still open, and real estate owners can register their properties to take advantage of this distinct opportunity.

His Excellency Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, commented, “We succeeded in securing thousands of rooms more than two years before the start of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world as a result of this cooperation with the Ministry of Administrative Development Labour and Social Affairs, and we are very pleased with this key achievement."

Al Thawadi added, “The SC will continue its commitment to work with its local partners to provide sustainable accommodation options in a way that contributes to strengthening the local economy and supporting the continued development of the business sector and Qatar’s preparations to host the tournament."

The government understands that this project would support the local economy through greater participation of the private sector during the preparation period for the tournament and beyond.