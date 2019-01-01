PUMA FTBL Cup 2019 off to a roaring success

The inaugural PUMA FTBL Cup took place in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia...

With every passing day, the plethora of football talent and potential prevalent in Southeast Asia is beginning to showcase itself to the rest of the world. Now, PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands in footwear apparel and accessories, is the latest in line to introduce a unique football tournament which allows players to showcase their skills and carve out an identity on the turf

The inaugural PUMA FTBL cup took place across 3 countries starting with Malaysia on April 20th followed by Indonesia and Singapore, on April 28th. The tournament was split among two distinct age groups – an ‘Under 17’ segment, as well as an ‘Open Category’ segment, where there was no restriction on the age of players comprising the team.

Alongside a team-oriented 5-a-side futsal tournament, where teams engaged in the standard futsal competition against other teams, PUMA also introduced a 5-Skill challenge, designed to test the technique and individual skill sets which included juggling, dribbling and shooting. Points from each component contributed to each team’s total points.

The PUMA FTBL Cup featured a sold-out 768 player manifesto from the get-go – with over 1000 people across 3 countries attending the events across both days. Youths and adults alike lit up the turf and vied for the total prize pool of USD$7,200 worth of PUMA vouchers.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) from each leg of the competition, was also handed a special award – a one-year exclusive boot deal with PUMA.

Besides this, each player took home a PUMA FTBL Cup Power Up pack – drawstring bag, t-shirt and 30% PUMA voucher on registration.

Alongside the tournament, the PUMA ONE and PUMA Future was also one of the highlights of the day’s events. Players got the chance to try out the latest boots release at the PUMA booth, taking part in drills and shoot-out contests, which allowed players to qualify for a lucky draw where they could take home exclusive PUMA goodies.

Through the PUMA FTBL Cup, Puma promises to connect closer with the local football community and hopes to bring local grassroots football to #NewLevels.

RESULTS:

MALAYSIA

Under 17 Category

1st: Avatar FC Junior Team

2nd: JRFC IX

3rd: SMK Kelena Jaya A

Open Category

1st: SS Five FC

2nd: Avatar FC

3rd: ASTA FC

MVP: Adeyemi Akeem Yemi and Muhammad Haikal Hafizi Bin Junaidi

SINGAPORE

Under 17 Category

1st: Kardesler Juniors

2nd: Bartley Team B

3rd: FC You9ted Neymar

Open Category

1st: SG Futsal 16

2nd: RSA Falcon

3rd: CPG

MVP: Ryan Praveen

INDONESIA

Under 17 Category

1st: Ponpes Syairulloh

2nd: Java 82

3rd: Syakira B

Open Category

1st: Main Bola FC

2nd: Kotak Besi

3rd: Ahemce FC

MVP: Ahmad Fahd and Rahman Opu