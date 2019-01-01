PUMA FTBL Cup 2019 off to a roaring success
With every passing day, the plethora of football talent and potential prevalent in Southeast Asia is beginning to showcase itself to the rest of the world. Now, PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands in footwear apparel and accessories, is the latest in line to introduce a unique football tournament which allows players to showcase their skills and carve out an identity on the turf
The inaugural PUMA FTBL cup took place across 3 countries starting with Malaysia on April 20th followed by Indonesia and Singapore, on April 28th. The tournament was split among two distinct age groups – an ‘Under 17’ segment, as well as an ‘Open Category’ segment, where there was no restriction on the age of players comprising the team.
Alongside a team-oriented 5-a-side futsal tournament, where teams engaged in the standard futsal competition against other teams, PUMA also introduced a 5-Skill challenge, designed to test the technique and individual skill sets which included juggling, dribbling and shooting. Points from each component contributed to each team’s total points.
The PUMA FTBL Cup featured a sold-out 768 player manifesto from the get-go – with over 1000 people across 3 countries attending the events across both days. Youths and adults alike lit up the turf and vied for the total prize pool of USD$7,200 worth of PUMA vouchers.
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) from each leg of the competition, was also handed a special award – a one-year exclusive boot deal with PUMA.
Besides this, each player took home a PUMA FTBL Cup Power Up pack – drawstring bag, t-shirt and 30% PUMA voucher on registration.
Alongside the tournament, the PUMA ONE and PUMA Future was also one of the highlights of the day’s events. Players got the chance to try out the latest boots release at the PUMA booth, taking part in drills and shoot-out contests, which allowed players to qualify for a lucky draw where they could take home exclusive PUMA goodies.
Through the PUMA FTBL Cup, Puma promises to connect closer with the local football community and hopes to bring local grassroots football to #NewLevels.
RESULTS:
MALAYSIA
Under 17 Category
1st: Avatar FC Junior Team
2nd: JRFC IX
3rd: SMK
Open Category
1st: SS Five FC
2nd: Avatar FC
3rd: ASTA FC
MVP: Adeyemi Akeem Yemi and Muhammad Haikal Hafizi Bin Junaidi
SINGAPORE
Under 17 Category
1st: Kardesler Juniors
2nd: Bartley Team B
3rd: FC You9ted Neymar
Open Category
1st: SG Futsal 16
2nd: RSA Falcon
3rd: CPG
MVP: Ryan Praveen
INDONESIA
Under 17 Category
1st: Ponpes
2nd: Java 82
3rd: Syakira B
Open Category
1st: Main Bola FC
2nd: Kotak Besi
3rd:
MVP: Ahmad Fahd and Rahman Opu