Pulisic ‘super excited’ to link up with Chelsea as USMNT star prepares to complete £58m dream move

The United States international playmaker is preparing to bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund and take on a new challenge in the Premier League

Christian Pulisic is “super excited” to be closing on the day when a dream move to can be completed, with the United States international having a £58 million ($75m) agreement in place.

The 20-year-old playmaker has known since January that his long-term future lies in the Premier League.

As a result, he is preparing to bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund and open a new chapter in his career at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic admits he cannot wait to get going in , with an ambition he has held since first pursuing a career in professional football about to be fulfilled.

“It feels amazing and I’m super excited to get started with Chelsea,” he told the Blues’ official website.

“Obviously I have a season to finish off with Dortmund but I’m definitely looking forward to be here [with Chelsea].

“It’s going to be an amazing experience, one I can’t wait for, and to be here in England, speaking English again and meeting all the guys is something I’m thrilled for.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this and playing in the Premier League has been one of my biggest dreams. To be a Chelsea player is a huge honour and something I’m really excited for.”

Pulisic already forms part of a star-studded squad in Dortmund, with the title not completely beyond them in 2018-19, but he is looking forward to joining the Chelsea ranks.

Maurizio Sarri boasts a number of world-class operators at his disposal, with their qualities expected to bring even more out of a new team-mate.

“There are so many great players here already and I can’t wait to work with them all,” added Pulisic.

“I’m excited to play alongside N’Golo Kante, I think he’s a fantastic player and I can’t wait to meet him.

“Also there’s the guys in the backline, players like David Luiz and [Toni] Rudiger, I’m looking forward to working with them and I think it’s going to be really cool.”

Pulisic may end up being the only fresh face welcomed to west London this summer, with Chelsea preparing to enter a two-window transfer ban.

They have appealed against that ruling, but no sanctions have been lifted and the club face being unable to further bolster their ranks while facing the threat of losing club talisman Eden Hazard to .