Pulisic eager to land ‘huge trophy’ as USMNT star chases FA Cup glory with Chelsea

The United States international is hoping to see his debut season in England deliver major silverware, with the Blues preparing for a semi-final

Christian Pulisic is eager to help win a “huge trophy” during his debut campaign in , with the Blues readying themselves for an semi-final clash with .

The United States international bought into the long-term vision at Stamford Bridge when completing a switch from in the summer of 2019.

Frank Lampard is still in the process of building for the future in west London, but any success in the present will be warmly embraced.

The current Chelsea boss won 11 major honours during his time with the Blues as a player, including the FA Cup on four occasions.

He has made those currently at his disposal fully aware of the importance of getting into a winning habit, with Pulisic determined to add to his own medal collection.

The 21-year-old said in the Evening Standard ahead of a last-four outing against United at Wembley on Sunday: “At Chelsea we want to win.

"This is a huge trophy. He has told us what it means to him and the club. Even though fans are not going to be there, the guys understand what it means. There is not the background noise but the circumstances are the same, you want to go out there and win.

“It would be amazing to win the FA Cup. All the guys are on the same page. When I was [younger] I would see a lot of Premier League games, but I saw a few FA Cup finals here and there and I saw what this competition means to this country. It is a big trophy and I am excited that we have the opportunity to win it.

“It has been a tough season, obviously, with a lot of ups and downs, but we are going in confident, and finishing with a trophy is always the best way to end the season.”

While their sights are about to be set on major silverware, Chelsea and United are also involved in a battle for top-four finishes in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have pieced together a 19-game unbeaten run during their challenges on multiple fronts, with Pulisic aware that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be a tough nut to crack.

He added: “United are in good form but we are confident. We want to play our game. It is not going to be easy but we are going to go in and do whatever it takes to win the game. One more game and we have a chance to win a trophy.”