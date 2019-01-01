PSG vow to take action as Neymar fails to show up for pre-season training
Paris Saint-Germain have vowed to take action after Neymar failed to report to pre-season training, the club have announced.
A PSG statement read: "This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain.
"Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the Club in advance.
"Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."
