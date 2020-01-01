PSG striker Cavani committed to playing on in Europe

The Uruguayan is wanted back in South America but is determined to keep playing at the highest level

Edinson Cavani will reject any offers to play in South America next season and is committed to playing on in Europe until at least the 2022 World Cup.

According to Goal sources, Brazilian club Flamengo consulted the striker in December about a possible move, only to learn that he intends to remain in Europe for another few years.

With his contract at set to expire at the end of the season, Cavani is expected to depart with a move Atletico Madrid the most likely option after the club had two offers rejected in January.

The 33-year-old joined PSG in 2013 from , having also previously played for Palermo and Uruguayan club Danubio.

Cavani's mother, Berta Gomez, recently declared that her son remains keen on a move to , with the chance to work with Diego Simeone of particular interest.

“Fortunately today, there are many clubs interested in signing Cavani. He still does not know where he will play, he has three months left in Paris," Gomez told Ovacion Digital.

“We have to think carefully. At the moment, he has no intention of returning to , he is planning to continue in Europe and would like to go to .

“My son is going to have offers, it is unquestionable because he is a proven forward, as he has shown in all these years.

“But he keeps thinking about being able to go to Atletico because he would like to play under Cholo [Diego Simeone].”

Argentine giants Boca Juniors were previously confident of securing a deal for Cavani before any move was ruled out by club president Jorge Amor Ameal.

"We are proud that a player like Cavani says he wants to wear our shirt, but our economic reality doesn't match with his," Ameal is quoted as saying to Radio Splendid by EFE.

"Of course, no one is going to argue that Cavani isn't a great player, but we have to think more about our existing players and believe in them."

Prior to the suspension of the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cavani had struck seven times across 22 appearances for PSG.