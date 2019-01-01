PSG star Mbappe withdraws from France duty due to injury
Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from France national team duty due to an injury setback, the France federation has confirmed.
Mbappe will miss his side's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland on Friday and against Turkey on Monday.
"After having spoken with the player, who was following a protocol of recovery since Monday, and Franck Le Gall, the doctor of the French team, [France manager] Didier Deschamps decided to return the player to his club, Paris Saint-Germain," a statement from the French federation read.
"Kylian Mbappe will leave Clairefontaine Wednesday morning. The staff of the France national team wishes a quick return to Kylian."
Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea has been called up in Mbappe's place and is expected to report at Clairefontaine on Wednesday.
