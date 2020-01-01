PSG star Mbappe eyes Champions League, Euro and Olympics 'triple-whammy'

The French forward has outlined his ambitions for the coming calendar year, targeting a trio of trophies

star Kylian Mbappe has revealed his ‘dream’ for 2020 – to win a treble of the , European Championships and the Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old has already won a host of silverware, with three titles, a Coupe de and a Coupe de la Ligue to his name at club level, as well as a World Cup with the French national team.

Now, the free-scoring forward has turned his gaze to a clutch of trophies he has yet to win, and is hoping to pick up three of them this summer.

“My dream for 2020? A triple-whammy: win the Champions League, and the Olympic Games,” Mbappe said at the launch of his charity ‘Inspired by KM’.

Club employers PSG are already eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and qualified atop their Champions League group ahead of , drawing side in the first knockout stage.

However, the Frenchman may face some opposition regarding the third title on that list, with PSG hesitant about allowing the striker to participate in the Olympic Games and play in any more matches than necessary.

Involvement in four club competitions this season as well as two international tournaments represent a significant strain on Mbappe’s body, and PSG are understandably cautious with their prized asset.

Add to that the fact that Mbappe has already clocked up 11,762 minutes across 169 senior appearances in club football and 2,395 minutes in 34 senior caps for France, and the Frenchman has played a staggering amount of football for someone who only turned 21 a month ago.

Alexis Sanchez, on loan from at , is one example of a player whose form nosedived after playing in back-to-back Copa America tournaments whilst juggling the demands of domestic and European football at , and PSG will be keen to avoid a repeat with their star.

Mbappe is a key figure for the reigning French champions, having notched a whopping 21 goals and 12 assists in just 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season.