PSG and Real Madrid set for post-Mbappe transfer battle as both sides target Tchouameni

PSG are making a late bid to snatch Aurelien Tchouameni from under the noses of Real Madrid, GOAL understands

Los Blancos are in talks with Monaco for the highly-rated midfielder but have not yet completed the deal.

That has given PSG hope they can convince the France international to move to Paris instead, with Kylian Mbappe reportedly a big fan of the 22-year-old.

What is the latest on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Tchouameni?

GOAL understands Real Madrid have been in talks over a deal for Tchouameni for over a year, with former Monaco director of football Luis Campos playing a key role in discussions.

Mbappe is also believed to have recommended the signing of his France team-mate when he was in talks over a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu himself.

After Mbappe decided to sign a new deal at PSG instead, the Spanish giants accelerated their pursuit of Tchouameni in attempt to ward off rivals also interested in his services.

One of those rivals is PSG, with Mbappe now calling for the French champions to bring Tchouameni to Parc des Princes.

Further bolstering PSG’s cause is the imminent arrival of Campos as the club’s new sporting director, with the Portuguese attempting to change Tchouameni’s mind over a move to Spain.

In addition, there could yet be a third side to enter the race: Chelsea.

The Premier League side have scouted the player heavily, including looking at what he is like off the pitch.

Article continues below

However, the Blues must wait for their takeover to be completed before making a move. They also have to make a decision on the futures of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are about the enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

The duo could be sold to make room for Tchouameni, or offered new deals if boss Thomas Tuchel still thinks they have a long-term future at the club.

Further reading