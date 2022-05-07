PSG midfielder Paredes dreaming of Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes says he "dreams" of playing for Real Madrid.

The Argentine joined PSG from Zenit in 2019 but has been limited to just 15 appearances in Ligue 1 because of injury problems.

Paredes is entering the final year of his contract with the French champions and he has said he would like to join the Santiago Bernabeu side.

What did Paredes say about Real Madrid?

"Every player dreams of wearing that shirt, it's a very important club," Paredes told TyC Sports.

"But I have a lot of respect for my club, Paris Saint Germain, and I'm very happy here."

Has Paredes played his last game for PSG?

Despite having a contract that runs until 2023, Paredes has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

The 27-year-old may have already played his last game for the capital club, having sustained an injury last month.

Paredes is not expected to be fit to feature for Mauricio Pochettino's team before the end of the season.

While his dream is to play in Madrid, he has been closely linked to a move back to Italy.

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are all said to be after the former Roma player this summer.

