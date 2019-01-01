PSG & Man City rule out bids for Griezmann to clear the path for Barcelona

The French side are most interested in plugging gaps than scoring more goals, while the English champions allegedly do not have the funds

head coach Thomas Tuchel has labelled a potential bid for 's Antoine Griezmann as 'not realistic' as the club are more interested in signing defensive-minded players, while Pep Guardiola has claimed 'do not have the money'.

PSG romped their way to yet another title this season, firmly out of sight of second-placed with two games still to play, but an underwhelming campaign has seen questions asked of the French champions.

Tuchel himself has touched on the club's problems before, citing a lack of depth in key areas as one of Les Parisiens' areas to improve ahead of the new season, with the likes of Marquinhos and Dani Alves having been played out of position due to a dearth of midfield options.

It has led to reports that Griezmann will be a target following his decision to leave Atletico this summer, but Tuchel has ruled out an approach for the international.

“Griezmann could play for any team in the world,” Tuchel told a press conference on Friday. “He would please any coach, but right now signing him is not realistic for PSG. We are looking for players who fit a certain profile, we need to be realistic.

“We need defensive players and we have to start with that. There are things to improve and we need to do that by creating a team with more reliable players who have the ability to play a lot of games for us at this level.

“We know very well how we can produce big performances and this is the most important thing. It will take more defensive players to change our style and our mentality, but we don't need a lot. We need to continue to improve.”

City boss Guardiola, meanwhile, amid reports that Griezmann could be on his way to to play for the Catalan boss, also ruled out a move, telling his own press conference: “People from don't have to be worried, we are not going to buy Griezmann. We don't have the money.”

Indeed, Goal understands that the Blaugrana are pushing hard to get a deal for the World Cup winner over the line, though there are doubts that the French forward's style of play could clash with the well-established methods already in use at Camp Nou.