PSG have Ligue 1 fixture postponed yet again as France riots continue

A total of five Ligue 1 games scheduled to take place in matchweek 18 have been cancelled due to the ongoing unrest in France

Paris Saint-Germain have had Saturday’s league clash with Dijon postponed due to the ongoing riots in France.

Protests, labelled 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations, have caused havoc across the country in recent weeks, particularly in Paris, with six Ligue 1 games having been postponed in matchweek 17.

And, with police resources needed to deal with more expected riots, half of the scheduled 10 fixtures set to take place in matchweek 18 have now been postponed.

PSG had their last outing against Montpellier put back to January 15, and the Ligue 1 leaders' encounter with Dijon will now also have to be rescheduled.

Four other Ligue 1 matches have been called off due to anticipated riots, including Marseille’s home tie with Bordeaux on Sunday evening.

Montpellier confirmed on Wednesday that their fixture with Nantes had been cancelled, but there was better news for Nice and Saint-Etienne, with their game – along with Lyon's meeting with Monaco – having been moved to Sunday.

Bordeaux’s trip to Marseille will have to be rearranged, while Amiens v Angers and Guingamp v Rennes have been put on hold.

Reims v Strasbourg and Nimes v Lille are still scheduled to go ahead, with Caen's home clash with Toulouse set to take place on Tuesday.

A minute’s silence is to be held before each of the games that do go ahead to honour the victims of a recent, unrelated shooting in Strasbourg.

PSG are unlikely to be too upset about the latest cancellation. Thomas Tuchel’s side still set 13 points clear of second place Lille and will now have games in hand to make up.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 4-1 victory over Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.