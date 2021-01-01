PSG goalkeeper Navas signs new contract

The Costa Rica international has signed an extension to keep him at the club until 2024

Keylor Navas has signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Costa Rica international is now tied to the French giants until 2024.

Navas, 34, has been a crucial player for Mauricio Pochettino's team this season, having made 37 appearances in all competitions.

What happened?

Navas' previous contract at PSG was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

But the goalkeeper has signed a 12-month extension to keep him tied to the club until summer 2024.

“Very happy to extend Keylor Navas' contract," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

"He is the greatest goalkeeper in the world. He inspires great confidence in the team and our fans love him. He will be a decisive player in the major end-of-season deadlines, and in the years to come."

How many games has Navas played for PSG?

Navas joined the Ligue 1 side from Real Madrid in September 2019.

He has featured 72 times in total for PSG and helped them to success in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue last season, while they also reached the Champions League final.

What next for Navas and PSG?

PSG are currently second in Ligue 1, trailing leaders Lille by a point.

They will face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

