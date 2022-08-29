PSG coach Galtier: I appreciated the attitude of Mbappe towards Neymar

PSG coach Christophe Galtier was impressed with Kylian Mbappe's attitude after allowing Neymar to take a penalty against Monaco on Sunday.

Mbappe is first choice penalty-taker

Neymar took spot-kick vs Monaco

Relationship had reportedly been frayed

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar grabbed a point for Paris Saint-Germain against Monaco with an equaliser from the penalty spot against Monaco on Sunday. Galtier has previously made it clear that Mbappe is his preferred penalty taker after the duo clashed over spot-kicks earlier this season against Montpellier, but amid reports of dressing room unrest, they cooperated in the latest Ligue 1 match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The hierarchy has been well established: it's Kylian one and Neymar two [for penalties]," Galtier told reporters. "But there is the reality of the match and the moment I saw that they exchanged and that Neymar made the decision to take it after discussing with Kylian.

"I appreciated the attitude of Kylian to have congratulated him and that of Neymar to have thanked him. They are great players and it is also up to them to decide what it is based on how they feel. The most important thing is that Neymar asked him [nicely] and that Kylian came to congratulate him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two players clashed over a penalty against Montpellier after Mbappe had seen an effort saved. Galtier will be hoping the latest incident shows the duo have put past events behind them and can work together to bring more success to PSG.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Neymar has been involved in 12 league goals so far this season, five more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG: The French champions are back in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday at Toulouse.