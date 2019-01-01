PSG and Manchester City are a big problem - La Liga president Tebas speaks out against 'state clubs'

The rise of super clubs backed by billionaires is threatening the game, according to the Spanish executive

president Javier Tebas says that clubs like and are a "big problem" for European football as rumours of a European continue.

Reports of a new mega league emerged last year following reports from Der Spiegel that revealed talks of a breakaway league that would feature most of the continent's top clubs.

If that were to come to fruition, European football's current structure would be heavily threatened with domestic leagues and the losing out on many of the best clubs in world football.

Those talks began because of the growing gulf between the world's elite and the teams they compete with domestically, with the likes of PSG and Manchester City rising through the ranks in recent years thanks to the backing of billionaire owners.

And Tebas says that widening gap is a problem, one that Europe will need to address in the coming years.

"The problem of teams like PSG and Manchester City is the big problem of European football. Why? Because they have companies backing them that don't care if they lose money," Tebas told Marca .

"The other big clubs like , , try to compete so that their best players don't leave.

"That's why ideas like the European Super League come in, which would be a big mistake, and other proposals that would end up harming the football industry in general. Then these 'State Clubs' or those backed by some multimillionaire are the biggest danger to European football."

The game also continued to change with the introduction of Financial Fair Play, a measure put together by UEFA to counter that rise in spending.

A number of clubs have been handed punishments since the rule came into effect, with the likes of recently being banned from the for their violation.

Manchester City was also hit with a fine for breaching regulations regarding the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18, while PSG have been probed by UEFA in recent years .

But Tebas says that UEFA's push hasn't been enough and that more needs to be done to limit how strong the biggest teams become.

"No. You only have to look at an example: AC Milan have been thrown out of European competitions and PSG haven't," he said.

"The Secondary Body of Economic Control at UEFA said that it had to revise PSG's sanction, PSG went over this decision and UEFA seem to have done everything possible to stop investigating.

"As for Manchester City, the things that they've done have been talked about but we don't know anything.

"There must be some change in the governing system of European and world football because football, apart from being a sport, is also an industry."