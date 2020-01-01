Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020 adds eight club legends like Andrea Pirlo and Robbie Keane in newly released Data Pack 4.0

Data Pack 4.0 includes other updates like further facial characteristics of 50 players, official match balls and classic kits...

Fans of Konami Digital’s Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020 have yet more reasons to celebrate.

The digital gaming powerhouse has confirmed that eight club legends have been added to myClub within eFootball PES2020, as part of Partner Clubs.

Andrea Pirlo, Giuseppe Bergomi, Ivan Cordoba, Jan Koller, Gareth Barry, Shay Given, Rafael van der Vaart and Robbie Keane are the players whose iconic status’ have helped them become digital MVPs in the award-winning game.

More teams

The best part? Konami is actively working on adding more legends to the current gaming ecosystem.

The players are available as updates in the newly released Data Pack 4.0, which is available for download on PS4, XBOX One and PC STEAM.

Besides the above, Konami has gone the extra mile in ensuring the realism that segregates PES2020 from the competition is improved even further. Updates to the facial characteristics of 50 players, ala Erling Braut Haaland, Dean Henderson, Wesley Moraes, Wayne Rooney, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, can be found.

Alongside the above, the game will add the latest club data of those belonging to the illustrious Campeonato Brasileiro Serie ‘A’ and the established TOYOTA Thai League. New kits for clubs in the Brazilian League have also been confirmed.

With a focus on details, the game has also replicated the designs of 15 boots from the stables of adidas (Copa 20+ Mutator Pack, Nemeziz 20+ Mutator Pack, Predator 20+ Mutator Pack, X 19+ Mutator Pack), Nike (MERCURIAL SUPERFLY VII RED/BLACK, MERCURIAL SUPERFLY VII MULTI, PHANTOM VENOM, PHANTOM VSN 2, TIEMPO LEGEND VIII), New Balance (FURON v6, TEKELA v2), PUMA (Future 5.1 NETFIT, Puma ONE 20.1) and Umbro (MEDUSAE 3, VELOCITA 5), to make them as realistic as possible.

The update also brings official match balls for Conforama and the 3F Superliga.

Data Pack 4.0 also includes exclusive classic kits for each of the premium Partner Club Squads, which were originally released in December.

Paid content will include the above, including the latest updates to pre-set myClub squads featuring the latest players, manager, team tactics and a theme for the chosen club, all of which are available on the gaming console of your choice at $4.99.

Finally, the company also recognized the PES gaming community, with extensive bug fixes in the Data Pack implemented following feedback from the community.

So what’re you waiting for? Download Data Pack 4.0 to realize the company’s ultimate motto – ‘Playing is Believing!’