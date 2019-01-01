President Kenyatta awards Wanyama Head of State Commendation

The Harambee Stars captain has been recognized as one of the outstanding citizens of the year 2019 by the head of state

Harambee Stars and Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is among the recipients of the Head of State Commendation award.

Wanyama was shortlisted and thereafter awarded the Head of State Commendation Civilian category by President Uhuru Kenyatta as per a gazette notice dated December 20.

The former captain is among other five sportsmen who have been honoured in the year 2019 for their outstanding services to the nation.

Sevens rugby captain Andrew Amonde, athletes Mary Moraa and Timothy Cheruiyot, football coach Bob John Oyugi, and Rosemary Achieng Owino who is a tennis coach, as well as Timothy Nabea Muriithi who is a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member are among the awarded sportspeople.

Wanyama was a key member of the Harambee Stars team that qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in in 2019 after Kenya had been in the cold for 15-years.

“It is an honour to have received The Head of State Commendation from His Excellency President [Uhuru] Kenyatta. May this recognition inspire future generations of sportsmen and women of our great nation, Kenya,” Wanyama Tweeted.

With the award, Wanyama is now qualified to enjoy state services which include the highest attainable standard of healthcare, reproductive healthcare, accessible and adequate housing and reasonable standards of sanitation and adequate food of acceptable quality, clean and safe water in adequate quantities.

Social security; free education for their dependents of school-going age up to tertiary level, free transport to public functions to which they are invited within the country; and employment opportunities for their dependents who have relevant qualifications.