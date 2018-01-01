Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Aubameyang, Salah & Kane lead the race

Goal rounds up the top scorers of the Premier League this season, with the likes of Salah, Sterling and Aubameyang competing for the award

The Premier League is well and truly under way, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – is heating up.

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah is looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year nabbed him the prize, but Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken an early lead, while Man City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, along with Spurs star Harry Kane are in the mix too.

They are being followed closely by a chasing pack that includes Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, Ma, Brighton's Glenn Murray and Salah himself.

Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season.

Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers

Aubameyang and Salah currently top the scoring charts with 10 goals, followed closely by Tottenham's Kane and Man City's Sterling on nine. Murray, Wilson, Richarlison and Man City striker Aguero.

Six players have seven strikes to their name, including Hazard as well as Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, Man Utd's Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

*Correct as of Dec 15, 2018.

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 10 =1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 10 =3 Harry Kane Tottenham 9 =3 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 8 =5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 8 =5 Glenn Murray Brighton 8 =5 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 8 =5 Richarlison Everton 8 =9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 7 =9 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 7 =9 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 7 =9 Anthony Martial Manchester United 7 =13 Sadio Mane Liverpool 6 =13 Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton 6 =13 Leroy Sane Manchester City 6 =13 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 6 =13 Felipe Anderson West Ham 6 =18 Marko Arnautovic West Ham 5 =18 Josh King Bournemouth 5 =18 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 5 =18 Alvaro Morata Chelsea 5 =18 Roberto Pereyra Watford 5 =18 Pedro Chelsea 5 =18 Andre Schurrle Fulham 5 =18 David Silva Manchester City 5 =18 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 5 =18 James Maddison Leicester City 5

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.

The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.