Premier League to resume on June 17 with Man City vs Arsenal one of the first fixtures

Following Thursday's meeting regarding 'Project Restart' relating to England's top flight, a date has reportedly now been agreed to get back underway

The Premier League season will resume on June 17 with 's meeting with one of the first matches to be played, the Telegraph first reported and Goal has been able to confirm.

's home clash with is another that will mark the return of the English top flight, with both those particular matches the two games in hand that were left unplayed prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting football.

A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19 to 21, with the agreement coming after Premier League clubs met on Thursday to continue discussions over 'Project Restart.

The Premier League are hoping to have the 2019-20 campaign wrapped up by August 2, with the final then scheduled to take place a week later on the weekend of August 8-9.

The decision was made to temporarily suspend the season back on March 13 after both Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for Covid-19.

There was initial hope that the Premier League would be able to get back underway in April, although the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, and the uncertainties over the safety and welfare of players, staff and fans, led to an indefinite delay.

's top-flight league has since been formulating a plan to resume the 2019-20 season - where all but four teams have nine matches left to play - with 'Project Restart' seeing various meetings and discussions taking place over how best to safely reintroduce the Premier League.

The most recent developments have seen three rounds of coronavirus testing completed, with the latest results, for tests conducted between May 25 and May 26, seeing four positive Covid-19 cases reported.

Players have also been given the green light to resume contact training as the Premier League gets ready to welcome back football in England, with there still no formal announcement having been made.

remain just two wins away from sealing the Premier League title, while should Villa beat Sheffield United in their game in hand, they will move out of the bottom three.

There is also an intriguing battle to finish in the top four, with and Chelsea currently occupying third and fourth respectively, ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's who are in fifth.

The return of the in has helped pave the way for other top-flight European leagues to follow suit, with due to resume on June 8.

There has been no announcement of the resumption of the or at this stage, although president Jean-Michel Aulas has previously suggested his side's tie with Juventus had been pencilled in for August 7.

