Premier League clubs excluded from Super League set meeting to discuss path forward

The 14 clubs will meet on Tuesday with the intention of formulating a response to the move made by the league's other six teams

The 14 Premier League clubs excluded from Super League plans are set for a meeting on Tuesday, Goal can confirm.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were not invited to the meeting, with the remaining teams set to discuss a path forward.

The aforementioned six teams were among the 12 clubs confirmed for the new competition, which was announced on Sunday.

What has been said?

Though six of its biggest clubs have announced their involvement, the Premier League released a strong statement on Sunday condemning the proposal.

"The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid," the statement read.

"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.

"A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper."

What has the reaction been?

Fans of several of the six Premier League sides involved in the Super League have come out to express their strong opposition to the plan.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust issued a blistering statement calling the Super League "the ultimate betrayal."

Liverpool supporters' group Spion Kop 1906 have announced they will be removing their banners from Anfield as they "feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game."

Meanwhile, former Premier League stars Ander Herrera and Mesut Ozil have also come out against the Super League.

